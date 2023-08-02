Israeli cybersecurity company Guardz has issued a warning about a new form of Hidden Virtual Network Computing (hVNC) malware specifically targeting macOS devices. This malware, being advertised on a prominent cybercrime forum, allows threat actors to gain control of remote systems without the user’s knowledge. The malware is offered at a price of $60,000 and is advertised as having capabilities that pose a threat to small and midsize enterprises (SMEs). It can steal sensitive information, including credentials, personal and financial data, and offers attackers remote control over compromised machines. The malware developer behind this campaign has a ‘seller’ status on the forum, which lends credibility to the announcement. Guardz advises SMEs to bolster their cybersecurity defenses and educate users about the risks of phishing and untrusted downloads.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/new-hvnc-macos-malware-advertised-on-hacker-forum/