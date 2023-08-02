Firefox 116 Patches High-Severity Vulnerabilities

Mozilla has released Firefox 116, Firefox ESR 115.1, and Firefox ESR 102.14, which include patches for multiple high-severity vulnerabilities. The update addresses a total of 14 CVEs (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures), with nine of them rated as high severity. Some of the vulnerabilities include cross-origin restrictions bypass, use of an incorrect value during WASM compilation, permission request bypass via clickjacking, out-of-bounds read flaw causing crashes, race conditions leading to use-after-free vulnerabilities, and memory safety bugs that could lead to arbitrary code execution. Users are advised to update their browsers to the latest versions to ensure security.

