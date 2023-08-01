SpecterOps Updates BloodHound Active Directory Mapping Tool

BloodHound, developed by SpecterOps, is a graph-based map of Active Directory (AD) relationships used by external pentesters and internal users to discover potential lateral movement attack paths. Active Directory is a highly prized target for attackers due to its ubiquity and complexity. BloodHound helps find AD misconfigurations that could be exploited by attackers. SpecterOps has announced version 5.0 of BloodHound, which will be available from August 8, 2023.

The new version brings improvements in deployment time, user management, and security, and also unifies the code base for both the Community and Enterprise versions, allowing faster future development. SpecterOps recently raised $8.5 million in an extended Series A funding round.

