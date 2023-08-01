Socket Scores $20M as Investors Bet on Software Supply Chain Security Startups

Socket, a startup focused on software supply chain security, has raised $20 million in a recent funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) and Abstract Ventures. The company, founded by open source developer Feross Aboukhadijeh, uses “content-based analysis” to detect suspicious activity and behavior in software dependencies. Its technology aims to prevent compromised packages from entering the software supply chain and identify risky APIs and potential security threats in open source code.

Socket is also leveraging AI-driven source code analysis with ChatGPT to examine npm and PyPI packages for red flags and provide summaries of its findings. The investment highlights the growing interest and importance of open source software security in the tech industry.

