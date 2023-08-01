Silk Security Emerges from Stealth With $12.5 Million Seed Funding

Silk Security, a New York-based startup, has raised $12.5 million in a seed funding round led by Insight Partners and Hetz Ventures. The company aims to break down the silos between security and development with its integrated “find and fix” platform. Silk consolidates alerts from various detection systems, performs automatic triaging based on threats, and generates a remediation priority scheme for development teams. The platform operates by integrating with existing threat detection solutions and collaboration tools, allowing security and development teams to efficiently find and fix threats. Silk’s AI-powered approach helps normalize and consolidate detection findings and provides a clear and concise remediation recommendation. The platform is designed to increase the speed and effectiveness of risk resolution by bridging the gap between security and development teams.

