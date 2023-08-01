Data from industrial cybersecurity firm Dragos shows that the number of ransomware attacks targeting industrial organizations and infrastructure has doubled since the second quarter of 2022. In the second quarter of 2023, Dragos observed 253 ransomware incidents, an 18% increase from the previous quarter. The surge in attacks has been attributed to ransomware revenue plunging in 2022 as more victims refused to pay. Dragos predicts that the third quarter of 2023 will witness increased business-impacting ransomware attacks against industrial organizations due to political tension and ransomware groups shifting focus towards larger organizations. The manufacturing sector remains the most targeted, followed by industrial control systems, transportation, and oil and gas industries.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/ransomware-attacks-on-industrial-organizations-doubled-in-past-year-report/