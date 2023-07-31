Reddit Taps Fredrick ‘Flee’ Lee for CISO Job

Reddit has appointed a new Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), Flee Lee, to oversee its privacy and security functions. Lee brings over 20 years of experience in global information security and privacy efforts, previously holding leadership positions at companies like Gusto and Square. As Reddit prepares for an IPO after raising substantial funding, Lee’s expertise will be crucial in identifying and mitigating risks related to information security, privacy, and compliance. He will report to Reddit’s Chief Technology Officer, Chris Slowe.

