Apple Lists APIs That Developers Can Only Use for Good Reason

Apple is taking steps to boost user privacy by requiring app developers to declare the reasons for using certain APIs that could potentially be misused for data collection through fingerprinting. The targeted APIs include those used for accessing file timestamps, system boot time, available disk space, active keyboards, and user defaults. Developers will need to include approved reasons for using these APIs in their app’s privacy manifest, ensuring they are used for their intended purposes only and not for tracking users. Starting this fall, Apple will notify developers if their apps use these APIs without providing an approved reason, and from 2024, all new applications or updates will need an approved reason in their privacy manifests.

