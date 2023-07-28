CoinsPaid, a cryptocurrency payments firm based in Estonia, has reported a cyberattack resulting in the theft of approximately $37.3 million in cryptocurrency. The attack, which occurred on July 22, involved elements of social engineering, bribery attempts, and attacks on internet-accessible applications. CoinsPaid identified the vulnerability and addressed it before more funds could be stolen, and client funds were not affected. The company believes that the North Korean hacking group Lazarus, known for its involvement in high-profile cryptocurrency thefts, is likely responsible for the attack. Lazarus has been linked to multiple crypto heists, amassing over $1 billion in stolen assets in the past two years alone.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/coinspaid-blames-north-korean-hackers-for-37-million-cryptocurrency-heist/