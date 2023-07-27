Russian Cybersecurity Firm Founder Jailed for 14 Years

A Moscow court sentenced Ilya Sachkov to 14 years in prison for treason on Wednesday. Sachkov was a co-founder at the Group-IB cybersecurity firm before his arrest in September 2021.

In 2003, Sachkov co-founded the company at the age of 17. He appeared on the Forbes “30 under-30” list of tech entrepreneurs in 2016 and was honored by President Vladimir Putin for cybersecurity innovation in 2019. After Sachkov’s arrest, Russian news agencies reported that he was accused of personally disclosing classified intelligence to foreign agencies. Group-IB moved its headquarters to Singapore and has maintained Sachkov’s innocence. The company continues to work with Interpol and other global organizations to fight cybercrime. Sachkov’s 14-year sentence will be served at a strict regime penal colony.

