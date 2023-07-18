Olalekan Jacob Ponle, also known as Mark Kain and Mr Woodbery, a Nigerian national living in the UAE, has been sentenced to over eight years in a US prison for his involvement in an $8 million cybercrime scheme. Ponle was part of a business email compromise (BEC) operation, using phishing attacks to gain access to email accounts and instructing victims to wire money to controlled bank accounts. The scheme attempted to obtain over $51 million from organizations, resulting in actual losses of more than $8 million. Ponle will also have to pay restitution to victims and forfeit luxury cars and watches obtained through the cybercrime proceeds.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/nigerian-man-sentenced-to-8-years-in-us-prison-for-8-million-bec-scheme/