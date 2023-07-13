Apple Re-Releases Urgent Zero-Day Patches With Fix for Website Access Issue

Apple re-released its recent Rapid Security Response updates for iOS and macOS after the original patches caused a website access issue. MacOS Ventura 13.4.1 (a), iOS 16.5.1 (a), iPadOS 16.5.1 (a), and Safari 16.5.2 addressed the actively exploited WebKit vulnerability CVE-2023-37450.

The bug allowed attackers to exploit arbitrary code attacks after users accessed malicious content online. Although Apple has not released specifics, state-sponsored threat actors and commercial spyware vendors usually leverage these types of zero-days. After users downloaded the updates, many found that they were unable to access websites through Safari. Apple quickly provided instructions for removing the updates from their products and re-released the updates with fixes.

