CISO Conversations: CISOs of Identity Giants IDEMIA and Ping

SecurityWeek interviews Dennis Kallelis, CSO at Idemia, and Jason Kees, CISO at Ping, to discuss the role of the modern CISO. Both Kallelis and Kees entered the cybersecurity field by chance, but their engineering backgrounds have been instrumental in their success. They emphasize the importance of leadership skills for CISOs and the benefits of diverse teams in approaching complex problems. The CISOs also discuss the challenges of preventing burnout in the security team and offer advice to aspiring leaders. They identify the rush to connect everything and the rise of artificial intelligence as primary security threats in the future.

