Europe Signs off on a New Privacy Pact That Allows People’s Data to Keep Flowing to US

The European Union signed a new agreement on Monday regarding the privacy of personal information shared across the Atlantic. The deal attempts to ease European concerns over spying from American intelligence agencies. The EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework provides stringent data protection standards similar to the EU’s own policies.

President Biden signed an executive order in October to implement the deal stateside. Two previous agreements examining the safety of EU citizens’ data stored by U.S. tech companies were thrown out. Austrian activist Max Schrems asserted the new agreement still leaves core issues unaddressed and has already filed legal proceedings. Under the new framework, U.S. intelligence agencies are limited to accessing data that is “necessary and proportionate” for national security. EU citizens can file privacy complaints to a new Data Protection Review Court. Businesses celebrated the decision, which allows them to continue cross-border information sharing. The deal goes into effect on July 11.

