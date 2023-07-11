Apple Ships Urgent iOS Patch for WebKit Zero-Day

20 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit Hackernews

Apple released an urgent software update for iOS and iPadOS on Monday. The operating system updates defend against a zero-day exploitation that has already been detected. The vulnerability is tagged as CVE-2023-37450.

The exploitation was found in WebKit, which serves as a browser engine for Safari, Mail, AppStore, and other apps on iOS and macOS devices. Apple stated that processing web content could have led to arbitrary code execution. At this time, the company is aware of a report that found the issue was actively exploited. In 2023, 22% of all 41 documented zero-day attacks impacted software code on Apple devices.

