Honeywell Boosting OT Cybersecurity Offering With Acquisition of SCADAfence

Honeywell has agreed to acquire OT and IoT security firm SCADAfence to expand its operational technology (OT) cybersecurity portfolio. The acquisition, expected to close in the second half of the year, will integrate SCADAfence’s solutions into Honeywell’s Forge Cybersecurity+ suite. SCADAfence offers OT network protection, including threat detection, asset visibility, remote access, traffic analysis, vulnerability management, and threat intelligence. The acquisition enables Honeywell to provide a comprehensive enterprise OT cybersecurity solution and expands its Cybersecurity Center of Excellence in Tel Aviv. This is only the second industrial security deal announced this year, according to cybersecurity M&A data.

