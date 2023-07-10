Critical Infrastructure Services Firm Ventia Takes Systems Offline Due to Cyberattack

Ventia, a critical infrastructure services provider, has taken some systems offline in response to a cyberattack. The company operates over 400 sites in Australia and New Zealand and has engaged external experts and law enforcement to investigate the incident. While the impact of the attack was not disclosed, Ventia stated that operations are continuing, and normalcy is expected to resume in the coming days. The nature of the attack, including whether any data was stolen, has not been disclosed.

