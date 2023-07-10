A Cybersecurity Wish List Ahead of NATO Summit

As the NATO Summit approaches, SecurityWeek discusses the potential for NATO to strengthen its cybersecurity program. While the focus of the summit is likely to be on expanding the military alliance due to the Russia/Ukraine conflict, the war in Ukraine also presents an opportunity for NATO to enhance its cybersecurity efforts. However, there are challenges to achieving a unified cybersecurity program, including diverse member countries and varying levels of cyber sophistication. Ross Brewer, CRO at SimSpace, suggests a two-pronged approach for NATO Cybersecurity: refocusing on local defense and improving the capabilities of security defenders through cyber range stress testing. A NATO Cyber Command could assist in securing critical industries and promoting a more proactive stance against cyber threats.

