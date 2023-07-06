Sweden Orders Four Companies to Stop Using Google Tool

Sweden’s privacy protection agency, the IMY, has ordered four companies to stop using Google Analytics due to the transfer of personal data to the United States, in violation of the EU’s data protection regulation (GDPR). The companies were fined, with telecommunications firm Tele2 receiving a penalty of 12 million kronor and online marketplace CDON fined 300,000 kronor. The IMY deemed the data sent to Google Analytics as personal data and found the technical security measures taken by the companies insufficient to meet EU standards. This is the first financial penalty imposed on companies for using Google Analytics in violation of the GDPR.

