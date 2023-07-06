Japan’s Nagoya Port Suspends Cargo Operations Following Ransomware Attack

Japan’s largest port, the Port of Nagoya, has temporarily halted cargo operations due to a ransomware attack. The attack affected the Nagoya United Terminal System (NUTS), the computer system used to manage the port’s cargo terminals. As a result, loading and unloading of containers have been suspended, causing congestion at the port. The port authority received a ransom demand from the LockBit 3.0 ransomware gang, which is known for encrypting files and extorting victims. The extent of data exfiltration, if any, from the Port of Nagoya’s systems remains unknown. The port expects to restore systems and resume cargo operations by July 6.

