Japan’s Nagoya Port Suspends Cargo Operations Following Ransomware Attack

Japan’s largest cargo capacity port has halted operations following a ransomware attack. The Port of Nagoya accounts for 10% of Japan’s total trade value and handles important shipments, including food products.

The Nagoya Harbor Transportation Authority stated it paused operations after an attack hit the Nagoya United Terminal System (NUTS). The computer system is used to operate the port’s five cargo terminals. The loading and unloading of containers onto trailers was also paused, resulting in a buildup of trailers at the port. The attack likely came from the LockBit 3.0 ransomware gang. Attacks from this group usually include file-encrypting ransomware and extortion using exfiltrated victim data. The port authority said it received a ransom demand from one of its office printers. The Port of Nagoya estimates operations will resume on July 6.

