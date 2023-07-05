DDoSia Attack Tool Evolves with Encryption, Targeting Multiple Sectors

NoName057(16), a pro-Russian hacker group, recently updated its DDoSia attack tool. A new mechanism retrieves a list of targets that the DDoSia attacks with junk HTTP requests. The tool is designed to target European, Australian, Canadian, and Japanese organizations with distributed denial-of-service attacks.

From May 8 to June 26 the tool was used to attack 486 individual websites. The most targeted countries were Lithuania, Ukraine, Poland, Italy, Czechia, Latvia, France, Denmark, and the United Kingdom. The DDoSia tool is sold on Telegram, where individuals can exchange cryptocurrency for a ZIP archive containing the attack toolkit. The latest version encrypts the target list, which indicates that the software is actively maintained by the operators. Cybersecurity firm Sekoia noted that NoName057(16) appears to be expanding their malware to function with multiple operating systems, thereby increasing the range of potential victims.

Read More:

https://thehackernews.com/2023/07/ddosia-attack-tool-evolves-with.html