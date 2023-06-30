White House Outlines Cybersecurity Budget Priorities for Fiscal 2025

The White House released a memorandum detailing government cybersecurity investment priorities for fiscal year 2025. The memo’s objectives are consistent with those of the National Cybersecurity Strategy: critical infrastructure protection, threat actor dismantlement, encouraging security and resilience efforts through market forces, investing in a resilient future, and forming international partnerships based on these objectives.

Defending critical infrastructure and disrupting and dismantling threat actors involves a more aggressive strategy than seen in the past. This necessitates a hack-back approach when defending against ransomware groups a state-sponsored threat actors. The memo also emphasizes modernizing federal defenses, upping cybersecurity requirements, and improving collaboration between public and private entities. The Biden administration views cybersecurity investment as a new priority when creating international partnerships. This includes strengthening the cyber capacity of US allies and securing global supply chains for communications, information, and operations technologies. The White House will release a separate statement regarding cybersecurity research and development goals.

