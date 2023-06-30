Cyware Snags $30M for Threat Intel Infrastructure Tech

Cyware, a threat intelligence infrastructure startup, announced it secured $30M in new funding on Thursday. Investment firm Ten Eleven Ventre led the new financing package, while prior investors all increased their equity stakes. The company now has a total of $73M and promises to leverage demand for AI-powered security tools.

Cyware’s flagship product, Cyware Cyber Fusion, seeks to integrate data orchestration and workflow automation with threat intelligence sharing services. This will increase collaboration and communication between siloed security teams. The company claims that most Information Sharing and Analysis Centers (ISAC) already use their product. Cyware stated that new funding is an indicator of growth in industries and government agencies interested in expanding cyber capabilities.

