Over 130 Organizations, Millions of Individuals Believed to Be Impacted by MOVEit Hack

Over 130 organizations and millions of individuals are believed to be affected by the MOVEit hack, which exploited a zero-day vulnerability in Progress Software’s MOVEit Transfer managed file transfer (MFT) product. The Russia-linked cybercrime group behind the attack, known as Cl0p, has claimed responsibility and has targeted major organizations such as Shell, Siemens Energy, Schneider Electric, UCLA, Sony, EY, PwC, Cognizant, and AbbVie. Several government organizations, including the US Department of Energy and the Health Department, have also been impacted. The hackers have deleted data obtained from some government entities and are primarily motivated by financial gain.

