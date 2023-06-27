Companies Call for Changes to UK’s Cyber Essentials Scheme

The UK government has acknowledged concerns about its Cyber Essentials scheme, revealing that only 35,000 organizations in the country have been certified, a small fraction of the estimated 5.5 million private sector businesses. An evaluation of the scheme highlighted issues such as the one-size-fits-all approach, lack of relevance for some organizations, and differing opinions on value for money. Suggestions for improvement included better tailoring, improved communication and guidance, reduced cost, and synergy with other security schemes. The report also expressed concerns that many organizations pursue certification only to meet contractual requirements with public sector clients.

