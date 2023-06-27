Joseph James O’Connor, also known as ‘PlugwalkJoe’, a British national, has been sentenced to five years in prison in the US after being involved in hacking schemes targeting cryptocurrency wallets, Twitter accounts, and other social media accounts. He pleaded guilty to various charges, including SIM swapping attacks resulting in the theft of $794,000 worth of cryptocurrency and participating in a scheme targeting high-profile Twitter accounts. O’Connor also used SIM swapping to access unauthorized accounts on TikTok and Snapchat and engaged in stalking and swatting activities. He was sentenced to three years of supervised release and ordered to pay forfeiture of $794,000.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/british-twitter-hacker-sentenced-to-prison-in-us/