American Airlines, Southwest Airlines Impacted by Data Breach at Third-Party Provider

American Airlines and Southwest Airlines have notified their pilots about a data breach at Pilot Credentials, a vendor managing pilot and cadet recruitment applications. The breach occurred on or around April 30, compromising personal information such as names, birth dates, Social Security numbers, and driver’s license numbers of pilot and cadet applicants. The airlines have transferred pilot applications to their internal portals and have found no evidence of misuse, but acknowledge the potential risk of data being sold or used in other attacks. They emphasize that their own systems were not compromised. In a separate incident last year, American Airlines experienced a data breach through a phishing attack on an employee’s email account.

