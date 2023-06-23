US Military Personnel Receiving Unsolicited, Suspicious Smartwatches

The U.S. Army’s Criminal Investigation Division has issued a warning to military personnel about suspicious smartwatches being received unsolicited in the mail. The army cautions that these devices could be rigged with malware, granting access to user data, including banking information and usernames/passwords. The smartwatches may also have malware that enables unauthorized access to conversations and accounts. It is unclear if the attack specifically targets military personnel, as the smartwatches could also be involved in illegal brushing scams. Service members are advised to keep the devices turned off and report the incident to the appropriate authorities. In 2018, the Pentagon restricted the use of fitness-trackers and location-revealing mobile apps by troops in sensitive bases or high-risk war zone areas due to privacy and security concerns.

