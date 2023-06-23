Google Backs Creation of Cybersecurity Clinics With $20 Million Donation

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has pledged $20 million in donations to support and expand the Consortium of Cybersecurity Clinics, aiming to introduce students to careers in cybersecurity and help defend small government offices, rural hospitals, and nonprofits from hacking. The initiative addresses the increasing number of cyberattacks and the shortage of trained candidates to combat them. Google’s efforts include the launch of the Google Cybersecurity Certificate program and partnerships with universities.

The announcement received bipartisan support, highlighting the need to incentivize students to pursue cybersecurity careers. The cybersecurity clinics will provide hands-on experience for students while protecting critical infrastructure and diversifying the field. The funding from Google.org will establish new clinics and provide mentorship opportunities, with the goal of having clinics in every state by 2030.

