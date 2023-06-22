Apple Patches iOS Flaws Used in Kaspersky ‘Operation Triangulation’ 

Apple released a major iOS update intended to fix bugs exploited during Operation Triangulation. The operation, discovered by Russian cybersecurity company Kaspersky, used zero-click iMessage malware to spy on iOS users. The updates (iOS 16.5.1 and iOS 15.7.7) patched exploited bugs in kernel and WebKit (CVE-2023-32434 and CVE-2023-32435).

Although the iOS and associated macOS and watchOS updates will boost security, Apple claims that zero-day attacks have only been seen on devices running iOS 15.7 or older versions. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) accused the US Intelligence Community of spying on iOS users on the same day Kaspersky published its security investigation. The FSB particularly identified NATO, China, Israel, and Syrian officials as victims of an alleged American reconnaissance operation. Apple asserted that they have never collaborated with any government to embed backdoors in their products and thanked Kaspersky researchers for their assistance.

