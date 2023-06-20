Ransomware Gang Takes Credit for February Reddit Hack

Last weekend, Alphv/BlackCat claimed responsibility for a February 2023 Reddit hack. The ransomware group claimed they stole 80 gigabytes of sensitive data through a complicated phishing attack. The compromised information includes Reddit business systems, internal documents, source code, employee details, and advertiser data.

Reddit stated in February that there was no evidence the attack impacted user data or production systems. Additionally, no file-encrypting ransomware was used to hold Reddit’s systems hostage. Alphv/BlackCat notified Reddit that they will delete the stolen data in exchange for dropping the planned API pricing changes and a $4.5 million ransom payment. Alphv/BlackCat has operated since November 2021 as an extremely effective Ransomware-as-a-Service (RaaS) model. Aside from threatening to reveal stolen information, the gang employs extortion techniques such as DDoS attacks, file encryption, and aggressive harassment.

Read More: