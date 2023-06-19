A Russian Ransomware Gang Breaches the Energy Department and Other Federal Agencies

The Department of Energy and other federal agencies were compromised in a global hack by a Russian cyber-extortion group targeting the file-transfer program MOVEit. While the impact on federal agencies was not expected to be significant, other victims, including state motor vehicle agencies and businesses, experienced serious impacts. The hack, attributed to the Cl0p ransomware syndicate, was described as opportunistic rather than a systemic risk. Personal information of individuals in Louisiana and Oregon was exposed, and the gang demanded ransom from its victims. The senior CISA official stated that a small number of federal agencies were affected, but no data from federal agencies had been leaked online.

