Ransomware Group Starts Naming Victims of MOVEit Zero-Day Attacks

The CIOp ransomware group named over two dozen organizations they targeted during a recent campaign. The hackers utilized CVE-2023-34362, a zero-day vulnerability in the MOVEit managed file transfer (MFT) software. CIOp allegedly stole data from hundreds of organizations in late May 2023 and set a June 14 contact deadline. The organizations now listed on the CIOp leak website presumably refused to contact the ransomware group.

The impacted organizations on the leak website are mainly American financial institutions and healthcare organizations. Zellis, the University of Rochester, Johns Hopkins University, Ofcom, the Illinois Department of Innovation and Technology, the Minnesota Department of Education, the government of Nova Scotia, and various US federal agencies all announced they were also hit by the cybercriminals. CIOp noted they will not target children’s healthcare facilites and have deleted all sensitive government data. They claim to only want ransom payments from businesses. Progress, the company behind MOVEit Cloud, announced they took down HTTPs traffic for the servie and asked their customersr to do the same while they develop a patch.

