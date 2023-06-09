US and British cybersecurity officials have issued a warning about a ransomware attack conducted by the Cl0p syndicate, targeting the file-transfer program MOVEit, commonly used by corporations. Initial victims include the BBC, British Airways, and the Nova Scotia government. The breach is considered significant, with potentially hundreds of organizations affected, and sensitive stolen data may be dumped online if a ransom is not paid by June 14. The impact is expected to be widespread, affecting various sectors such as healthcare, finance, technology, manufacturing, and government. The Cl0p syndicate has a history of breaching file-transfer programs for extortion purposes.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/bbc-british-airways-novia-scotia-among-first-big-name-victims-in-global-supply-chain-hack/