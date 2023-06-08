Pharmaceutical Giant Eisai Takes Systems Offline Following Ransomware Attack

Japanese pharmaceutical company Eisai has experienced a ransomware attack, resulting in the encryption of multiple servers and the company taking certain systems offline. The attack, which occurred on June 3, affected servers both in Japan and overseas, including logistics systems. Eisai has launched an investigation and established a task force to work on recovery efforts with the help of external experts. The company is still assessing the scope of the incident and has yet to determine if any data was compromised. This attack follows similar incidents in the healthcare industry, including recent breaches at health insurer Point32Health and biotechnology firm Enzo Biochem.

