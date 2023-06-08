Blockchain analytics firm Elliptic has attributed the recent theft of cryptocurrency from Atomic Wallet to the Lazarus Group, a North Korean advanced persistent threat (APT) actor. Atomic Wallet, a decentralized cryptocurrency wallet service, disclosed the attack on June 3, stating that less than 1% of its monthly active users were impacted. Cryptocurrency security researcher ZachXBT tracked at least $35 million worth of funds drained from compromised accounts. Elliptic observed laundering techniques used in previous Lazarus Group attacks and believes the stolen assets may have been stored in wallets linked to past heists. Lazarus Group is known for orchestrating high-profile cryptocurrency thefts, allegedly stealing over $1 billion in the past two years.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/north-korean-hackers-blamed-for-35-million-atomic-wallet-crypto-theft/