Interpol: Human Trafficking is Fueling Fraud Epidemic

Interpol has issued a global warning about the increasing number of human trafficking victims forced to work in online fraud centers in Southeast Asia. The trafficking hubs, initially focused on Chinese-speaking victims, have spread to more countries in the region and have targeted individuals worldwide. Victims are lured through social media and recruitment sites with promises of lucrative jobs but are subjected to forced labor, exploitation, and abuse. These victims are then involved in various fraudulent activities, including investment fraud, romance scams, and online gambling schemes, contributing to a surge in global fraud. Interpol emphasizes the need for stronger international police cooperation to address this growing crisis.

Read more: https://www.infosecurity-magazine.com/news/interpol-human-trafficking/