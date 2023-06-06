What if the Current AI Hype Is a Dead End?

In this column, the author explores the future scenarios for how AI, particularly language models, may impact security operations. They discuss a potential future called “Dead End AI” where AI fails to live up to the hype surrounding it. They outline two scenarios within this future: one where AI becomes another overhyped trend like cryptocurrencies and NFTs, and another where the disappointment leads to defunding and an AI winter.

The article discusses factors such as economic considerations, limited progress in practical applications, privacy and ethical concerns, and the environmental impact of AI. They analyze the implications for security operations, including a continued reliance on traditional methods, plateauing automation, slow threat detection and response, and the importance of human expertise. While the author acknowledges the hype surrounding AI, they believe that the scenarios of AI being a dead end or leading to an AI winter are unlikely to occur.

