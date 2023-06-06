Google Patches Third Chrome Zero-Day of 2023

Google has released a security update for Chrome 114, which addresses the third zero-day vulnerability discovered in the web browser this year. The update fixes two flaws, including CVE-2023-3079, a type confusion issue in the V8 JavaScript engine. While Google hasn’t shared details about the attacks exploiting this vulnerability, its discovery by Clement Lecigne from Google’s Threat Analysis Group suggests it may have been exploited by a commercial spyware vendor. These vendors often incorporate Chrome vulnerabilities into complex exploit chains for targeting Android devices. In response, Google has temporarily increased the rewards offered through its bug bounty program.

