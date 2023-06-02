Information of 2.5M People Stolen in Ransomware Attack at Massachusetts Health Insurer

Point32Health is the second-largest health insurer in Massachusetts. The company revealed that 2.5 million Harvard Pilgrim Health Care customers were affected by a recent ransomware attack. Hackers exfiltrated files with customers’ names, addresses, Social Security numbers, health insurance information, tax information, and comprehensive medical histories.

Point31Health has not fully restored the Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Commercial and Medicare Advantage Stride plans. The attack also impacted current and former customers of Health Plans Inc. going back to June 2020. Harvard Pilgrim is not aware of any data misuse thus far and will send written notification letters to impacted customers by June 15. This is not definitive proof that misuse will not occur in the future. Stolen information is often traded and shared on underground forums before extortion begins.

Read More: