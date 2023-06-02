Enzo Biochem Ransomware Attack Exposes Information of 2.5M Individuals

Enzo Biochem revealed that a recent ransomware attack compromised the clinical test information of 2.47 million people. The biotechnology company said the attack occurred on April 6 in its filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). An internal investigation concluded that hackers stole numerous people’s identities and clinical data, as well as 600,000 Social Security numbers.

Enzo Biochem is still investigating if the incident affected employee information. The company anticipates additional expenditures to investigate and remediate the incident and remains at risk for future attacks. Enzo Biochem expects increased regulatory scrutiny from federal and internal investigators as the scope of the attack is under evaluation. Headquartered in Farmingdale, New York, the company continues to provide molecular diagnostics and DNA tests.

