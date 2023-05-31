Generative AI: The new attack vector for trust and safety

Threat actors are leveraging generative AI to carry out various forms of abuse, including child sex abuse material (CSAM), disinformation, fraud, and extremism, warns ActiveFence. The use of generative AI enables these actors to accelerate and amplify their operations, leading to a significant increase in the production of malicious content. Concerns arise from the exploitation of generative AI models and the vulnerabilities they reveal, as well as the pressure it places on digital platforms to improve their data training protocols. Instances of abuse include the creation of CSAM, fraudulent AI-generated images, deepfake audio files promoting extremism, and the production of harmful content inciting violence and promoting extremist propaganda.

