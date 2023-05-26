Romania’s Safetech Leans into UK Cybersecurity Market

Romanian cybersecurity firm Safetech has expanded its presence to the UK, announcing plans to establish a security operations center (SOC) in London. The company cited government support programs, cultural affinities, and the size of the UK’s cybersecurity market as reasons for investing in the country. Safetech aims to create 15 cyber jobs in the UK by the end of 2023 and 50 by the end of 2024, while developing two products related to infosecurity compliance and mobile anti-malware technology. The company also highlighted Romania’s expertise in cybersecurity and its strategic partnership potential with the UK in this field.

Read more: https://www.infosecurity-magazine.com/news/romania-safetech-uk-cybersecurity/