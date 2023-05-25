Biden Picks New NSA Head, Key to Support of Ukraine, Defense of US Elections

Army Gen. Paul Nakasone is expected to step down as head of the National Security Agency (NSA) and U.S. Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM). Air Force Lt. Gen. Timothy Haugh, current deputy commander of USCYBERCOM, has been tapped to replace him. The agencies currently seek to bolster Ukrainian cyber defenses, halt cyber attacks against critical infrastructure, and defend U.S. elections from foreign interference.

Republican senators may vote to derail Haugh’s nomination. Conservatives have blocked all military nominees due to a variety of issues, including the Pentagon’s financial support for troops seeking abortions across state borders. The nomination of Haugh as head of both organizations reaffirms the White House’s intentions to keep NSA and USCYBERCOM linked. Some view the dual role as too much for one individual, while others view co-leadership as essential to operational efficiency. A study group established by the Biden administration found support for the dual hat structure. Case studies revealed the current leadership structure allowed for quicker intelligence response and streamlined decision making.

