Iranian Hackers Using New Windows Kernel Driver in Attacks

Iranian hackers have been targeting entities in the Middle East using a new Windows kernel driver, according to cybersecurity researchers. The threat actor group, known as Agrius, has been using this advanced tool to conduct espionage campaigns and gain unauthorized access to targeted systems. The kernel driver allows the hackers to bypass security mechanisms and execute malicious code, enabling them to carry out various malicious activities while remaining undetected. The attacks primarily target organizations in the telecommunications, transportation, and government sectors, highlighting the ongoing cyber threats faced by entities in the Middle East and the need for robust security measures to defend against such sophisticated attacks.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/iranian-hackers-target-middle-east-entities-with-new-windows-kernel-driver/