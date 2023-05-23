Dish Ransomware Attack Impacted Nearly 300,000 People

Satellite TV company Dish Network informed the Maine Attorney General about a data breach last week. The company told authorities a ransomware attack impacted over 296,000 users. Dish’s statement suggested a ransom was paid to mitigate losses.

The operation targeted records with personal information of current and former employees, as well as their family members. The attack first occurred in February when Dish services became temporarily inaccessible due to a ransomware attack. A Dish statement assured users that the extracted data has been deleted and they are not aware of any misuse of the stolen information. The attack is attributed to the Russia-linked BlackBasta group, and Dish has not been listed on their leak website. This further reinforces that a ransom payment was made. Dish is offering credit monitoring services to impacted users while it ensures that stolen data is not made public.

