Meta Fined €1.2bn for Violating GDPR

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has been hit with a record-breaking fine of €1.2 billion for violating the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). The penalty was imposed by the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) following an investigation into Meta’s handling of personal data. The DPC found that Meta failed to meet its obligations regarding transparency, consent, and data subject rights, specifically in relation to its ad targeting practices. This fine marks the highest ever issued under the GDPR and highlights the significance of data privacy and protection. In addition to the financial penalty, Meta has been ordered to implement substantial changes to its data processing operations to ensure compliance with GDPR requirements.

