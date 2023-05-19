Researchers Identify Second Developer of ‘Golden Chickens’ Malware

Security researchers have identified a second developer responsible for the creation of the Golden Chickens malware. The Golden Chickens malware, initially discovered in 2018, is a sophisticated and persistent cyber espionage tool that primarily targets organizations in Southeast Asia. This recent development reveals that the malware was not the work of a single individual, as previously believed. The two identified developers are believed to be associated with a Chinese state-sponsored hacking group known as APT17, which has been active since at least 2010. The Golden Chickens malware is designed to steal sensitive information, such as intellectual property and geopolitical intelligence, from compromised systems. This discovery sheds further light on the capabilities and activities of APT17, highlighting the ongoing threat posed by state-sponsored cyber espionage campaigns.

