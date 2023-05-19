Apple has released patches for three zero-day vulnerabilities in its WebKit browser engine that were being actively exploited. The vulnerabilities, tracked as CVE-2023-XXXX, were discovered by security researchers and were being used by malicious actors to gain unauthorized access and execute arbitrary code on targeted devices. The flaws were found in the way WebKit handles memory corruption issues, leading to the potential for remote code execution. By visiting a specially crafted website, an attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities to compromise user devices. Apple’s security updates address these vulnerabilities and prevent further exploitation, emphasizing the importance of promptly updating devices to ensure protection against potential threats.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/apple-patches-3-exploited-webkit-zero-day-vulnerabilities